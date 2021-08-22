Cancel
WWE

WWE 2K22 Will Launch in March 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE 2K series has been on a bit of a hiatus since its last mainline outing. Following the disaster that was WWE 2K20 – both critically and commercially – 2K Games decided to give the series some time off to reevaluate itself and come back (hopefully) stronger. After coming out with the spinoff entry WWE 2K Battlegrounds last year, earlier this year, WWE 2K22 was officially announced with a first teaser. Now we know when exactly it’s coming.

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘New Fiend’ Look Revealed In Photo

Funko Pop vinyl figures are very much popular and recently a brand new Bray Wyatt Fiend pop has hit the stores and it seems it will be in high demand. They had a Walmart exclusive ready to go for The Fiend, and the toy company had to fulfill that contract. Therefore, fans can now buy a Christmas version of Bray Wyatt’s Fiend in Funko pop form. These products are being sold for around $40 each on eBay right now, but they retail for around $13 if you can find one on the shelves. Amazon previously had the exclusive on Bray Wyatt’s Fiend, but this new one glows in the dark and it has a Santa hat. Randy Orton Major ‘Heel Turn’ Rumor Leaks.
WWEattackofthefanboy.com

WWE 2K22 Roster Confirms Edge is in the Game

2K Games is about to reveal more info for WWE 2K22 this weekend during SummerSlam. Before the reveal though, 2K Games has confirmed a popular wrestler will be in the game. 2K Games confirmed on the official WWE Games Twitter page that Hall of Famer Edge will be in WWE 2K22. This is based on the current version of the wrestler when he returned to the company at the Royal Rumble in 2020. You can see the two screenshots posted down below.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE 2K22 Gives Sneak Peek With New Screenshots

WWE fans did not get a traditional release from 2k last year. 2K22 is coming in the fall, but a release date has not been revealed. A recent posting indicated that fans could see the game in September, but we’ll have to see if that date gets pushed back. In the meantime, fans are getting a taste of what they’re working on.
WWE411mania.com

2K Games Reveals Early Look at Edge for WWE 2K22

Earlier today, 2K Games shared an early first look at WWE Hall of Famer Edge for WWE 2K22, which you can see below Additionally, 2K announced that more of the upcoming game will be shown at WWE SummerSlam later this event. The event is set for Saturday, August 21.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE 2K22 Not Expected To Be Released This Year

WWE fans did not receive a traditional 2K video game release last year. 2k Battlegrounds dropped, but that wasn’t the same as a traditional video game at all. Gamers will continue waiting for more updates, and screenshots are a good sign. A new report says that patience will be a virtue in this situation.
WWEComicBook

WWE 2K22: Here's When 2K22's Cover Star, Features, and Modes Will Be Revealed

WWE 2K22 made a big splash at SummerSlam with a new trailer and a release window, but the news doesn't stop there. 2K has told us when we can expect more concrete information regarding WWE 2K22, including a full announcement of features, modes, the game's cover superstar, and more. That is all set to happen in January of 2022, so circle your calendars, because we'll probably get some big roster reveals at that time as well. The game is slated to hit in March of 2022, though no exact date was given. WWE 2K20 was released in October of 2019, so when 2K22 does release it will have been over two years between releases, though that's not necessarily a bad thing.
WWEPosted by
GamesRadar+

WWE 2K22 gets a 2022 release window

WWE 2K22 will release sometime in March 2022. Having been "redefined from the ground up", the "crowd popping, chills inducing" game's new release window was announced at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend. Admittedly, we didn't learn much else – 2K is still being very careful with what it shares and...
WWEbleedingcool.com

2K Games Confirms WWE 2K22 Delayed Until March 2022

Last night during their SummerSlam PPV event from Las Vegas, WWE and 2K Games confirmed WWE 2K22 has been delayed until next year. After having issues with the last game to be released under the franchise, the two took a year off from producing another entry to essentially get everything in order. Which we can't really blame them for since the game was panned heavily and broken beyond belief in some areas to where it was basically unplayable. But this latest revelation will make it so that the wrestling game, which follows the tradition of other sports games by releasing in the year prior to what's on the label, will have to wait for a bit. Normally it would be published sometime in October, so essentially, we're getting a six-month delay added to the release.
WWE411mania.com

New Trailer For WWE 2K22, Release Date Announced

WWE aired a new trailer for WWE 2K22 during Summerslam tonight, which revealed the game will come out in March 2022. It had been reported earlier today that Take Two Interactive had delayed the release of the game. It will now arrive just in time for Wrestlemania season.
WWEPosted by
ClutchPoints

WWE 2K22 Roster: All the revealed and confirmed WWE Superstars so far

WWE 2K22 finally has a release date, but the game won’t be coming out until March 2022. With a release date that far away, WWE fans may feel anxious to learn whether their favorite WWE superstar made the cut in the WWE 2K22 roster. We feel you. That’s why we collated all information we currently have to put your mind at peace.
WWErealsport101.com

WWE 2K22 officially delayed, teaser trailer revealed

Fans are going to have to wait to get the next installment. WWE 2K22 has been a game with massive amounts of anticipation from fans, and the bad news is that is only going to continue building longer than expected. We've got full details on when WWE 2K22 has been...
WWENME

‘WWE 2K22’ trailer and release window revealed during SummerSlam 2021

2K Games revealed the latest gameplay trailer for WWE 2K22 during last night’s WWE SummerSlam event held in Las Vegas. WWE aired the trailer during the SummerSlam pay-per-view broadcast and was subsequently shared on Twitter as well. Developer 2K Games also revealed that WWE 2K22 will release early next year, during March 2022.
WWEgameranx.com

WWE 2K22 Has Been Delayed Pushing The Game To Next Year

For wrestling fans, there was a major PPV event just this past weekend. Fans were able to watch the big SummerSlam event, which is always a big hitter. During the event, we got the latest look at the anticipated WWE video game. I’m, of course, referring to the WWE 2K series, which hasn’t had a new installment in a couple of years now. Those of you who were hoping to receive a new installment this year will be disappointed. It looks like the development studio needs just a bit more time to get WWE 2K22 out into the marketplace.

