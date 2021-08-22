WWE 2K22 Will Launch in March 2022

Last night during their SummerSlam PPV event from Las Vegas, WWE and 2K Games confirmed WWE 2K22 has been delayed until next year. After having issues with the last game to be released under the franchise, the two took a year off from producing another entry to essentially get everything in order. Which we can't really blame them for since the game was panned heavily and broken beyond belief in some areas to where it was basically unplayable. But this latest revelation will make it so that the wrestling game, which follows the tradition of other sports games by releasing in the year prior to what's on the label, will have to wait for a bit. Normally it would be published sometime in October, so essentially, we're getting a six-month delay added to the release.