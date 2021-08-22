WWE 2K22 Will Launch in March 2022
The WWE 2K series has been on a bit of a hiatus since its last mainline outing. Following the disaster that was WWE 2K20 – both critically and commercially – 2K Games decided to give the series some time off to reevaluate itself and come back (hopefully) stronger. After coming out with the spinoff entry WWE 2K Battlegrounds last year, earlier this year, WWE 2K22 was officially announced with a first teaser. Now we know when exactly it’s coming.gamingbolt.com
