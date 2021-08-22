Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Honors Him With Heartfelt Rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You"

In honor of Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 last year from colon cancer, his wife, Simone Boseman, gave an emotional performance of "I'll Be Seeing You" as part of Stand Up to Cancer's 2021 telecast on Aug. 21. It's hard not to get choked up watching Simone sing about missing her late husband, especially when she sings the lyric "I'll always think of you that way." Throughout the video, it seems as if Simone is on the verge of tears, which had us looking for the nearest tissue box. "Her incredibly powerful performance reminds us that we all have heroes in our lives," the official Stand Up to Cancer account later tweeted.