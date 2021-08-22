Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Honors Him With Heartfelt Rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You"

By Grayson Gilcrease
PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 last year from colon cancer, his wife, Simone Boseman, gave an emotional performance of "I'll Be Seeing You" as part of Stand Up to Cancer's 2021 telecast on Aug. 21. It's hard not to get choked up watching Simone sing about missing her late husband, especially when she sings the lyric "I'll always think of you that way." Throughout the video, it seems as if Simone is on the verge of tears, which had us looking for the nearest tissue box. "Her incredibly powerful performance reminds us that we all have heroes in our lives," the official Stand Up to Cancer account later tweeted.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Anthony Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Jeopardy! Features Chadwick Boseman Category in Tribute to Late Actor

As we approach the one year anniversary of the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman, messages of remembrance and tribute to the late star and activist have already started. The latest episode of the game show Jeopardy! featured a full category about Boseman's career, appropriately titled "The Late, Great Chadwick Boseman." Boseman had previously been featured in the clues on Jeopardy! four times previously and was the correct response on another occasion, but this marks the first time an entire category was devoted to him and his work. We've collected the clues below, see if you can get the correct responses!
Moviesepicstream.com

What If...? Fans are Emotional Over Chadwick Boseman's Final MCU Appearance

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of What If...?, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were glued to their streaming devices for the second episode of Marvel Studios' What If...? which sees T'Challa suffer the fate Peter Quill did in the main timeline and become Star-Lord. The episode is one emotional roller coaster as it marks Chadwick Boseman's final MCU appearance and as confirmed by the studio itself, the animated series was the last project he did in the franchise before his untimely death last year.
Celebritieskiss104fm.com

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart debuts in 'Wakanda Forever'; Chadwick Boseman to be honored at Stand Up to Cancer

Marvel fans will get a chance to see Dominique Thorne before she officially stars in her highly anticipated Disney+ series, Ironheart. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed to Comicbook.com that Thorne will make her MCU debut in next year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her character, Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016 as a 15-year-old MIT student who designs a suit of armor similar to Iron Man's. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Ironheart does not yet have a premiere date. Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored in Special Tribute at Stand Up to Cancer Fundraiser

Chadwick Boseman will be honored in a special tribute during Stand Up to Cancer’s (SU2C) fundraising telecast and streaming event on Saturday. The late actor’s wife Simone Boseman and SU2C host Anthony Anderson will honor him during the biennial fundraising telecast and streaming event. Boseman passed away last year, at the age of 43, after a private battle with colon cancer.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Twitter Is So Emotional Over Chadwick Boseman's Final Marvel Performance

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, it was a shock to fans around the Marvel universe. With Black Panther 2 not yet underway, it seemed like the actor would never again be seen as T’Challa, the role that made him a household name. But it turns out, the actor had been working steadily, and part of that work included recording a voice performance of T’Challa for Marvel’s animated series, What If...? Now that the show is out, the tweets about Chadwick Boseman in What If...? reflect fans’ lingering sadness over the loss of the actor, mixed with their delight in hearing him play T’Challa one last time.
Moviesd23.com

Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy in Marvel Studios’ What If…?

In the second episode of Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, the late Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa. The actor originated the role in the live-action feature film Captain America: Civil War (2016). He returned for Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), but What If…? marks the first time Boseman voiced the character in an animated project. Sadly, it also marks the last time the actor got to bring T’Challa to life before his tragic passing last year.
MoviesComing Soon!

How Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Influenced Marvel’s Avengers’ Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther will forever be tied together, given his iconic portrayal of the Wakanda king in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Crystal Dynamics was well aware of that creating the War for Wakanda DLC for Marvel’s Avengers, as Hannah MacLeod, the game’s writer, revealed in a recent interview with ComingSoon.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Emotional After Chadwick Boseman's Return As T'Challa in What If? Episode 2

The second episode of Marvel's What If....? brings back Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, for an episode that's appropriately titled "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" As the title indicates, Boseman got to play a more fun version of T'Challa who was taken from Earth by the Ravagers at a young age and grew up exploring the stars while becoming the adventurer Star-Lord, instead of Peter Quill. It was an episode that mixed the worlds of Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy in the best way possible: more importantly, though, it was an emotional hit to hear Chadwick Boseman's voice again, almost a year to date after his death.
CelebritiesPopculture

Chadwick Boseman Honored and Remembered by Widow During Stand up to Cancer Telethon

The Stand Up To Cancer special on Saturday included a heartbreaking tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died after a battle with colon cancer in August 2020. His widow, Simone Boseman, performed the song "I'll Be Seeing You," with Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson introducing her. Boseman fought a private battle with colon cancer for four years, keeping his diagnosis private while still making films. He was 43.
MoviesCollider

Kevin Feige Says Chadwick Boseman's 'What If...?' Voice Performance Was Influencing Their Take on 'Black Panther 2'

While Marvel's What If...? marks Chadwick Boseman's final official performance as T'Challa in the MCU, we may yet hear a bit more from the late, great actor. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that he’s “really happy” that Boseman agreed to lend his voice to What If…?, the new animated series on Disney+. In an interview at the sidelines of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings world premiere, Feige told Variety that Boseman wanted to bring the “voice” that they developed for What If...? to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

What If…? E02 Poster Honors Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord

After a first episode that introduced the viewing multiverse to Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) on an Earth where she became "The First Avenger", Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? are back this week with another alt-reality take on the MCU. What if T'Challa and not Peter Quill was picked up by Yondu as a child and became Star-Lord? Are we looking at a new team leader for the Guardians of the Galaxy? That answer and more will be revealed this Wednesday- but for now, here's a look at the key art poster honoring the late Chadwick Boseman's turn as a now space-faring T'Challa.
CelebritiesKXLY

Lupita Nyongo’s pays poignant tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of his death. The 38-year-old actress took to social media to share an image of herself laughing together with her ‘Black Panther’ co-star, who died after a secret battle with colon cancer aged 43 on August 28 last year.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Lupita Nyong'o remembers Chadwick Boseman a year after his death

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist – Official Trailer (Netflix) Lupita Nyong'o has honoured Black Panther co-star and close friend Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of his death. The Oscar-winner shared a photo of herself enjoying a moment with Boseman backstage at an event for their Marvel blockbuster in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy