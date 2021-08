Is there an electric future for every mode of transportation? You would be hard pressed to come up with a corner of the vehicle market that’s not pushing the merits of battery power. Companies are working on electric cars and trucks, of course, but also buses, planes, tractors, golf carts, snowmobiles and boats. These projects are at varying stages of development and also varying stages of realism about near-term appeal and utility. Some of these nascent technologies will upend entire categories of transportation; others will be far more niche, at least for now.