Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent, WA

Ground broken for extensive expansion of Kent’s Pacific Raceways

Posted by 
I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1WSa_0bZXeFP900

On the heels of celebrating 60 years of racing, Kent’s Pacific Raceways officially broke ground on its extensive expansion plans which begins with the $25M buildout of the Pacific Innovation Center (PIC) and Pacific Motorsports Park (PMP).

The Pacific Innovation Center is one of four “Projects of Statewide Significance” designated by the Department of Commerce.

Construction on the five initial buildings will total 200,000 square feet and will be used as garage/shop, business, innovation center and retail space. Racers, retail, enthusiasts and technology development companies can utilize prototype manufacturing, storage and workspace for their core purposes while being located steps away from the track. Miles Resources began the groundwork in 2019. Already 75% of the space in the first two buildings (60,000sf) has already been pre-leased by Milt Reimers of CBRE.

Poe Construction has been tapped to build both the Pacific Innovation Center and the Motorsports Park. Pacific Raceways has been owned and operated by the Fiorito family since 1959, and the track expansion project has been in the ideation phase for nearly twenty years.

The groundbreaking event was held this week at Pacific Raceways, and was attended by over 100 guests, including elected officials, representatives, sponsors and fans who showed their enthusiasm for the transformative addition of the Pacific Innovation Center and Motorsports Park to the Raceway located in Kent.

“We are going to continue to be a racetrack, and now this transition redefines the infrastructure to include a test bed for transportation industry innovation and that solidifies the sustainability of racing in our region,” Pacific Raceways president Jason Fiorito said.

In the keynote, Fiorito also acknowledged the previous generations of the Fiorito family for their unwavering commitment to the sport, the track and the racing community, and expressed gratitude to the elected officials, many in attendance, for their support of the project and the years of work to get to this point.

Next track partner Ron Erickson spoke of the importance of the designation and how the expansion will house innovative automotive companies, ambitious startups, and act as a hub for critical industry research for future automotive technologies.

Then King County Council Member Pete von Reichbauer brought the program to a close, applauding this project as an example of how King County and the cities of Auburn and Kent are bringing more living wage jobs to their communities.

Attendees also got to experience professional sports car track rides and individual kart racing circuit laps after lunch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
341
Followers
455
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Sports
King County, WA
Sports
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Pacific, WA
Government
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Erickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Pmp#Miles Resources#Cbre#King County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy