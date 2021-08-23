Survey Shows why Arkansans aren't getting vaccinated

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wrapped up his COVID community conversations after visiting 16 communities across the state. He listened to Arkansans concerns and questions about vaccination hesitancy.

At the same time the NWA council did their own survey on vaccination and mask hesitancy.

While many Arkansans are still hesitant to get the vaccine, a recent survey shows that vaccination rates have gone up slowly but surely.

Governor Hutchinson says his community conversations were heated at times but a lot of positive stories came from Arkansans and many people are still seeking education. He said, “If your hesitation comes from distrust of the government, national medical authorities, or the pharmaceutical industry, talk to your family doctor or talk someone you trust."

And according to the governor, fifty one percent of Arkansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Along with the governor, the NWA council’s survey done a few weeks ago targeted vaccination hesitations and mask-wearing, the same things targeted in the Governor’s COVID conversations.

The survey results show that as the delta variant continues to spread, more people are masking up.

Ryan Cork with the council says their survey found a majority of people aren’t anti-vaccine, they just want to wait longer and see what happens with it before getting one themselves.

“We’re trying to be proactive in regulates to reaching that population that’s waiting and seeing is that we’ve changed our efforts from large mass events to smaller more untimely events where the population is gathering already," said Cork.

Cork said they go to festivals, concerts, restaurants and many other places to set up shop and give the vaccine.