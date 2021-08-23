Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Survey Shows why Arkansans aren't getting vaccinated

Posted by 
5NEWS
5NEWS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY1WH_0bZXeEWQ00

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wrapped up his COVID community conversations after visiting 16 communities across the state. He listened to Arkansans concerns and questions about vaccination hesitancy.

At the same time the NWA council did their own survey on vaccination and mask hesitancy.

While many Arkansans are still hesitant to get the vaccine, a recent survey shows that vaccination rates have gone up slowly but surely.

Governor Hutchinson says his community conversations were heated at times but a lot of positive stories came from Arkansans and many people are still seeking education. He said,  “If your hesitation comes from distrust of the government, national medical authorities, or the pharmaceutical industry, talk to your family doctor or talk someone you trust."

And according to the governor, fifty one percent of Arkansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Along with the governor, the NWA council’s survey done a few weeks ago targeted vaccination hesitations and mask-wearing, the same things targeted in the Governor’s COVID conversations.

The survey results show that as the delta variant continues to spread, more people are masking up.

Ryan Cork with the council says their survey found a majority of people aren’t anti-vaccine, they just want to wait longer and see what happens with it before getting one themselves.

“We’re trying to be proactive in regulates to reaching that population that’s waiting and seeing is that we’ve changed our efforts from large mass events to smaller more untimely events where the population is gathering already," said Cork.

Cork said they go to festivals, concerts, restaurants and many other places to set up shop and give the vaccine.

Comments / 56

5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Family Doctor#Restaurants#Arkansans#Covid#The Nwa Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healththeurbannews.com

Why Blacks Can’t Hesitate to Get the Covid-19 Vaccine

If you feel as if you’re getting whiplash from all of the confusing advisories and directives concerning Covid-19, and especially the now-dominant Delta variant, you’re not alone. But one fact remains clear: if you or yours remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus in any form, the risk, doctors and health officials...
Arkansas StateKARK

Map shows vaccination rate of each Arkansas school district

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new map from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) shows the vaccination rate among residents of each Arkansas school district. The map, the result of a partnership between the ACHI and Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), displays the percentage of fully vaccinated residents in each of the state’s 234 school districts.
Kentucky StateWTVW

Why people in Kentucky aren’t getting vaccinated

(WEHT)– Analysts found the main reason why people across the nation are not getting vaccinated is that they are concerned about side effects, according to Quote Wizard’s study. Nationwide 55% of people say concerns over side effects are why they are holding off on getting a COVID shot. The number...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Arkansas hospital cases tied to virus drop again

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas continued to decrease Saturday, according to data from the state Department of Health. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 1,362, 35 fewer than on Friday and nine fewer than the peak in January during the winter surge. Before Saturday, hospitalizations had exceeded...
Arkansas Statefox7austin.com

Arkansas hospital shows grim picture inside its COVID-19 ICU

ROGERS, Ark. - An Arkansas hospital shared an in-depth look at the devastation inside its ICU during the latest COVID-19 surge. Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers posted the video to its Facebook page on August 9. The video featured Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sonal Bhakta discussing and showing two...
Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Immunocompromised Arkansans eligible for third COVID-19 vaccine dose

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CDC is now recommending a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for certain immunocompromised people. Brenna Neumann, director of pharmacy operations at Collier Drug Stores, said there are very few people who are currently eligible. “It’s actually only about three percent of...
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

People Who’ve Had COVID-19 Should Still Get Vaccinated. Here’s Why

Researchers say people who’ve had COVID-19 but remain unvaccinated are more likely to develop the disease again than those who’ve been vaccinated. They note that people who developed COVID-19 last year probably didn’t have the Delta variant. They add that there’s a possibility that people who’ve had COVID-19 may need...

Comments / 56

Community Policy