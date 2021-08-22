WATCH: Procession of law enforcement from across Michigan for Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A procession, led by hundreds of law enforcement officials from across Michigan, was held Sunday morning to honor fallen Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire. It began at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and then moved down Stadium Dr. from 9th St. to the campus of Western Michigan University where a memorial service takes place at Miller Auditorium.jack1065.com
