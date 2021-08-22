Cancel
Manny Pacquiao’s wife posts after loss to Yordenis Ugás

Cover picture for the articleManny Pacquiao’s wife penned an emotional message to the legendary boxer after he lost what might have been the final match of his career Saturday. “Words cannot express how proud I am of the Man you are,” Jinkee Pacquiao wrote on Instagram with a photo of the couple embracing. “We your family have seen how much you have toiled , (sacrificed) and given of yourself blood sweat and tears since the beginning when you dreamed of becoming world champion. You never think of yourself and not afraid to risk your life on the ring time and time again because you love to make the people happy.

