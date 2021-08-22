Cancel
Lockport, NY

Pedestrian killed, driver hospitalized after Friday crash in Lockport

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 5 days ago
A green vehicle that collided with a lamp post and then a building on the corner of Market Street and Main Street may have also caused serious injury. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)

A pedestrian was killed at the scene of Friday afternoon’s accident at Main and Market streets in the city, according to a Sunday release from the Lockport Police Department.

The accident occurred about noon on Friday in front of Urban Park Towers and involved a car that had driven off the road, struck the pedestrian and the building. A lamp post was also knocked off it base.

Lockport police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports from the scene on Friday indicated that the driver of the vehicle had suffered a medical emergency while driving. The driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center after the accident, Lockport police said.

Niagara Gazette

