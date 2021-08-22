Stranger than fiction: the brave British retiree who rescued hostages from Somali pirates
Few reporters can claim to have spent 40 days and 40 nights in a cave with a couple of drug-addled Somali kidnappers. Colin Freeman is one of the few. Back in 2009, the former chief foreign correspondent for The Sunday Telegraph was snatched by a Kalashnikov-wielding gang in Somalia. He was forced to march across the desert in a pair of poorly fitted leather brogues and threatened with death by a man who took two hand grenades and a Koran around in a laptop case.www.telegraph.co.uk
