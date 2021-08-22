A mixed box office weekend as ‘Free Guy’ tops again

With Covid-19 fears again depressing North American moviegoing, new Warner Bros./DC superhero film "The Suicide Squad" led the weekend box office but took in only $26.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.
The movie, dubbed a pseudo-sequel to 2016's major hit "Suicide Squad," again featured A-listers Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, but two big names from the earlier version -- Will Smith and Jared Leto -- sat this one out. The film's simultaneous release on HBO Max further hurt its box-office totals.
Hollywood has been struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels. "This is an unforgiving market," David A. Gross, who runs consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety.
Last week's box office leader, Disney's family-friendly adventure film "Jungle Cruise," slipped to second spot, taking in $15.8 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, less than half its week-earlier total. The film, which puts a modern twist on a 1950s theme park ride, stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.
