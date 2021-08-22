Don Everly, half of singing duo who influenced generations of musicians, dies at 84
Singer and guitarist Don Everly, half of a brotherly hit-making machine that set a template for a host of harmony-makers who followed, died on Saturday at 84. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, his family wrote, “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”www.detroitnews.com
Comments / 0