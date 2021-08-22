Cancel
Brock Lesnar Has a Ponytail, Your Argument is Invalid

 5 days ago
Brock Lesnar's ponytail.

WWE SummerSlam took place last night at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium. Here's the beginning of ESPN's recap of the event:

On a night where John Cena could've made history by becoming a 17-time world champion, Roman Reigns took Cena down with a spear and stood over him in celebration, Universal championship held high. That lasted for all of a matter of seconds, when the familiar beats of Brock Lesnar's entrance music hit the P.A. system at Allegiant Stadium.

Lesnar, bearded with a ponytail, confronted Reigns face to face and forced Reigns to retreat.

I'm sorry, what was that thing after the beard?

If you have ever wondered just how much the pandemic could change a person, know that 44 years after he was born with a flat-top crew cut, Brock Lesnar grew out his hair so damn long he was able to put it in a ponytail. He first debuted the look earlier the summer, but seeing him in a professional capacity with this look is absolutely jarring.

Here he is at Minnesota Vikings training camp in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J36tt_0bZXNhF800
Lesnar in 2004. / Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

Here he is ahead of UFC 200 in July 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC8K6_0bZXNhF800
Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. / Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Having now seen Lesnar appear not just in public, but at work with a ponytail, you have to wonder, what else is possible in this crazy world?

