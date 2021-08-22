Why Eastbourne should be your next staycation

For as long as I can remember, Eastbourne has jokingly been referred to as God’s waiting room. As I grew up along the coast in Worthing – somewhere else with elderly connotations – this was the only thing I really knew about the town, which is backed by the South Downs and butts up against the dramatic white-chalk cliffs of Beachy Head. That and the fact that my parents lived here for a spell in the late 1970s – which, if you’d known them back then, would have immediately debunked the myth of it only being home to old folk. They owned a small shop and café, selling fudge and sticks of rock to tourists at the front and sausage sandwiches and steak pies to workmen at the back. Grainy photographs show them driving around in their lime-green MG sports car, dressed in bell bottoms and sheepskin coats. Sunday nights were reserved for watching hot-ticket music stars such as Petula Clark at the Congress Theatre.