Dayton, OH

Corner Cupboard Charities needs furnishings, clothing and more

By Meredith Moss, , Staff Writer
dayton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 30 nonprofit organizations regularly benefit from the generosity of East Dayton’s Corner Cupboard Charities. “The Corner Cupboard provides a much needed service that offers inexpensive household items and clothing at a reasonable cost to local customers,” said Beth Cloyd, who serves as vice president of the organization’s board. “Over the last 60 years our little store has donated almost $4 million to those in need.”

