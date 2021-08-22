Cardiac mapping platform gains FDA marketing clearance
CardioNXT announced it received marketing clearance from the FDA for its cardiac mapping platform for the treatment of arrhythmia disorders. According to a company press release, the mapping platform (iMap 3D Navigation and Mapping System, Activate Software, Sensor Enabled Axis Patient Patches, MultiLink Sensor Enabled Catheter) is designed for the imaging of cardiac tissue associated with causing arrhythmias and directs the delivery of treatment to the target tissue.www.healio.com
