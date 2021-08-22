Cardiac mapping platform gains FDA marketing clearance

A new single-use bronchoscope designed by Boston Scientific has received FDA clearance for use in ICU and operating room bedside procedures, according to a press release. “To further increase patient safety and improve operational efficiencies within the hospital setting, many physicians have been making the transition to single-use scopes, which eliminate both the risk of infection associated with reusable devices, as well as time-intensive scope reprocessing,” Dave A. Pierce, executive vice president and president at MedSurg and president of endoscopy at Boston Scientific, said in the release. “Developed with physician needs and varying patient anatomies in mind, the Exalt Model B bronchoscope was designed to bring a new level of suction and imaging performance to single-use scopes and offers a familiar design and feel to that of a reusable device.”