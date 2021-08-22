Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cardiac mapping platform gains FDA marketing clearance

healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardioNXT announced it received marketing clearance from the FDA for its cardiac mapping platform for the treatment of arrhythmia disorders. According to a company press release, the mapping platform (iMap 3D Navigation and Mapping System, Activate Software, Sensor Enabled Axis Patient Patches, MultiLink Sensor Enabled Catheter) is designed for the imaging of cardiac tissue associated with causing arrhythmias and directs the delivery of treatment to the target tissue.

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Software#Mount Sinai Hospital#Multilink#Md#Af
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Lilly drug gains another FDA approval

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded another approval for a drug developed by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim in Germany. The company says Jardiance has been approved to treat adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Heart...
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

FDA grants expanded indication for rivaroxaban related to PAD population

Janssen Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted an expanded indication to rivaroxaban, now allowing it for use in patients who had recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The approval is for rivaroxaban (Xarelto) 2.5 mg twice daily in conjunction with aspirin 100 mg once daily, according...
Healthhealio.com

Single-use bronchoscope receives FDA clearance

A new single-use bronchoscope designed by Boston Scientific has received FDA clearance for use in ICU and operating room bedside procedures, according to a press release. “To further increase patient safety and improve operational efficiencies within the hospital setting, many physicians have been making the transition to single-use scopes, which eliminate both the risk of infection associated with reusable devices, as well as time-intensive scope reprocessing,” Dave A. Pierce, executive vice president and president at MedSurg and president of endoscopy at Boston Scientific, said in the release. “Developed with physician needs and varying patient anatomies in mind, the Exalt Model B bronchoscope was designed to bring a new level of suction and imaging performance to single-use scopes and offers a familiar design and feel to that of a reusable device.”
HealthPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

FDA Cites ‘Breakthrough’ Helius Medical Technologies Device for Helping Stroke and MS Patients Walk More Confidently

The Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., portable neuromodulator stimulator (PoNS) device,Image via Helius Medical Technology. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognized a device produced by Newtown-based neurotech company Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. The solution, a portable neuromodulator stimulator (PoNS), enables patients with walking difficulties to steady their gait.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

3NT Medical Announces FDA Clearance for Single-Use Peregrine™ Sinus Endoscope

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2021-- 3NT Medical, a medtech innovator dedicated to developing single-use specialized endoscopes for the diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose and throat (ENT) disorders, today announced FDA clearance for its Peregrine™ Drivable ENT Scope, designed to provide ENT surgeons with unparalleled views of the sinus anatomy to enhance the surgical experience.
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance for Xywav

Xywav is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia, the company said. The Food and Drug Administration has greenlighted Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults. "We are excited that with today's approval Xywav will become...
Healthhealio.com

Atrium mapping algorithms for atrial ablation receive FDA clearance, CE mark

Acutus Medical announced that its suite of new algorithms for the mapping and ablation of complex atrial arrhythmias received FDA clearance and CE mark approval. According to a company press release, the new suite (AcQMap 8) consists of two mapping algorithms (AcQTrack and SlowZone Locator) that are incorporated into the company’s foundational imaging and mapping system (AcQMap 3D).
healio.com

Zimmer Biomet receives FDA 510(k) clearance for direct anterior THA system

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Rosa Hip System for robotically-assisted direct anterior total hip replacement. The Rosa Hip System – a fluoroscopy-based tool designed for surgeons who use the direct anterior approach – aims to assist with preparation, positioning and component impaction, while intraoperatively quantifying cup orientation, leg length and offset, according to a company press release. The release noted intraoperative data collected by the Rosa Hip System can be combined with pre- and postoperative data collected by mymoblity with Apple Watch and consolidated and analyzed by OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform, which was designed to uncover new clinical insights throughout the episode of care and help surgeons and care teams make informed decisions and optimize patient care.
Westminster, CObizwest.com

CardioNXT gets FDA OK for heart treatment delivery platform

WESTMINSTER — CardioNXT Inc. has received marketing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its heart treatment delivery platform. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. The iMap System...
mobihealthnews.com

Swing Therapeutics lands FDA breakthrough designation for fibromyalgia platform

Digital therapeutics (DTx) startup Swing Therapeutics has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its smartphone-administered fibromyalgia management program. The FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Program gives medical device manufacturers an expedited regulatory review process while offering them the chance to coordinate with the agency throughout. It intends to speed up the time it takes for new products to reach patients while maintaining the standards of the FDA’s other authorization pathways.
MedCity News

Second FDA clinical hold for Aprea cancer drug cites safety data in another study

A previous clinical trial failure of Aprea Therapeutics’ lead drug continues to loom over the company’s tests of the small molecule in other forms of cancer. On Thursday, the company announced the FDA placed a clinical hold on studies of the drug in lymphomas, the second regulatory halt for the drug in the span of a week.
MyChesCo

Globus Medical Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for Excelsius3D

AUDUBON, PA — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) announced that Excelsius3D™, an intelligent intraoperative 3-in-1 imaging system, has been granted 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Excelsius3D™ is a 3-in-1 imaging platform that consolidates 360o cone-beam CT, fluoroscopy, and high-resolution digital radiography into one unified solution,...
Industrymobihealthnews.com

Roundup: 111 expands partnership with Bayer, Qure.ai secures another US FDA clearance and more briefs

111 to build a disease management platform with Bayer. Chinese healthcare platform 111 has expanded its existing partnership with global drug maker Bayer Healthcare Co. The two companies first entered into a strategic partnership last year in September to market innovative drugs and healthcare products for chronic disease management. A digital platform was also built to provide online pharmacist training and interactive educational resources for patients.
massdevice.com

FDA approves MicroTransponder’s stroke rehab neurostim system

The FDA announced today that it approved the MicroTransponder Vivistim paired VNS system for chronic ischemic stroke rehabilitation. MicroTransponder designed its Vivistim System as a first-of-its-kind, drug-free rehabilitation system for treating moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke using vagus nerve stimulation, according to an FDA news release.
TechnologyInside Indiana Business

Zimmer Lands FDA Clearance for ROSA Hip System

WARSAW - Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ROSA Hip System. The medical device manufacturer says the replacement system is the fourth robotic system introduced by the company. The systems adds to the company's ROSA Robotics portfolio,...
Maryville, TNPosted by
Benzinga

ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility

The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ:ADMA) BioCenters plasma collection facility in Maryville, Tennessee. The plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in Q4 of 2020. With today's approval, the facility is now licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further...
healio.com

No new safety signals reported with aflibercept 8 mg in patients with wet AMD

A phase 2 trial investigating an 8 mg dose of aflibercept revealed no new safety signals compared with aflibercept 2 mg in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, according to a press release from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. A higher proportion of patients who received the 8 mg dose of aflibercept in...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants approval to Boehringer-Lilly’s Jardiance to treat HFrEF

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s Jardiance (empagliflozin) to lower the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). HFrEF happens when the heart muscle does not contract efficiently, causing a reduced amount of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy