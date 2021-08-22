Cyclogyl shortage, retinitis pigmentosa designation lead August news

Considerations for treating retinal disorders with sustained-release drug delivery implants in an effort to address current treatment challenges in the field. Albert J. Augustin, MD: The dexamethasone implant was the first approved drug therapy for retinal vein occlusion. At this time, we had no anti-VEGF [vascular endothelial growth factor] drugs approved, and dexamethasone was the first medical treatment. Before dexamethasone, we only had laser treatment. I would also like to mention the AR-13503 [SR implant], which is an inhibitor of Rho kinase and protein kinase. It is also a sustained-release implant, which is currently being investigated for the treatment of wet AMD [age-related macular degeneration] and DME [diabetic macular edema]. It is the first in ongoing human study of the safety of this implant. We cannot add more information at this time on this drug clinically because it’s still in phase 1. That’s why I would like Dr Korobelnik to say a few words on axitinib intravitreal implant, which is a sustained-release tyrosine kinase inhibitor. We don’t know much about this pathway so far. If we can at least antagonize it sufficiently to reduce the VEGF expression—maybe you can say a few words on this, Dr Korobelnik.