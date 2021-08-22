Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cyclogyl shortage, retinitis pigmentosa designation lead August news

healio.com
 6 days ago

Articles discussing a Cyclogyl shortage and an FDA orphan drug designation for a retinitis pigmentosa treatment lead Healio/OSN coverage so far in August. Read some of the month’s best-performing items below. Round table: Board members address Cyclogyl shortage, pediatric myopia. Cyclopentolate is a key ingredient in Cyclogyl, an ophthalmic solution...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retinitis Pigmentosa#Medicare Advantage#Healio#Board#Cyclopentolate#Adx 2191#Aldeyra Therapeutics#The Iris Registry#Ons 5010#Outlook Therapeutics#Aao#Cms#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Cara, Vifor receive FDA nod for pruritus treatment

Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics’ Korsuva injection has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD-aP) in haemodialysis patients. The jab, which is a kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system,...
Arkansas StateKATV

Arkansas pharmacy begins offering injectable monoclonal antibody treatment

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In late July, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the first injectable COVID-19 treatment, and pharmacies in Arkansas are now taking advantage of it. Express Rx has locations all over the state, and they're already getting prescriptions for monoclonal antibodies. “The monoclonal antibodies are manufactured,...
Healthphillyvoice.com

New lupus drug with fewer side effects approved by FDA

A new drug for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe cases of the most common type of lupus was approved Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. AstraZeneca's Saphnelo produces fewer side effects than standard treatments and is effective against severe disease, and the medicine's approval is causing excitement in the lupus community.
Cancerfroedtert.com

New Drug May Slow Cancer Growth as Patients Await Advanced Treatment

When people have certain types of B-cell leukemia or lymphoma that no longer respond to standard treatments, options are limited. Other patients need additional therapies called “bridging” before they can receive advanced cell-based treatments like chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T-cell) immunotherapy. Bridge therapy keeps tumors from growing as patients prepare for more treatment.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Ivosidenib Tablets for IDH1-Mutated Cholangiocarcinoma

The approval of Tibsovo marks the first and only targeted therapy approved for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. Ivosidenib tablets (Tibsovo; Servier Pharmaceuticals) have been granted FDA approval for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation. This approval marks...
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Sustained-Release Drug Delivery for Retinal Disorders

Considerations for treating retinal disorders with sustained-release drug delivery implants in an effort to address current treatment challenges in the field. Albert J. Augustin, MD: The dexamethasone implant was the first approved drug therapy for retinal vein occlusion. At this time, we had no anti-VEGF [vascular endothelial growth factor] drugs approved, and dexamethasone was the first medical treatment. Before dexamethasone, we only had laser treatment. I would also like to mention the AR-13503 [SR implant], which is an inhibitor of Rho kinase and protein kinase. It is also a sustained-release implant, which is currently being investigated for the treatment of wet AMD [age-related macular degeneration] and DME [diabetic macular edema]. It is the first in ongoing human study of the safety of this implant. We cannot add more information at this time on this drug clinically because it’s still in phase 1. That’s why I would like Dr Korobelnik to say a few words on axitinib intravitreal implant, which is a sustained-release tyrosine kinase inhibitor. We don’t know much about this pathway so far. If we can at least antagonize it sufficiently to reduce the VEGF expression—maybe you can say a few words on this, Dr Korobelnik.
Diseases & Treatmentsaao.org

New Treatments for Retinitis Pigmentosa

Hope may be on the horizon for people with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare inherited eye disease with no cure. Existing treatments only help a fraction of the estimated 100,000 Americans with this condition. But advances in gene therapy may soon help restore vision to a greater number of people. Retinitis...
Industrypharmacytimes.com

August 2021 Generic Product News

This month's featured products include lopinavir and ritonavir tablets, osimertinib tablets, and more. The FDA has accepted Lannett's abbreviated new drug application for fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder in 3 strengths. If approved, the product would be the generic equivalent of GlaxoSmithKline's Avair Diskus, which is indicated as a maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and as a twice-daily treatment for asthma in patients 4 years and older. Lannett has entered into an exclusive 12-year US distribution agreement for this generic product, enabling the company to commence US distribution after FDA approval.
Canceronclive.com

FDA Approval Insights: Nivolumab Plus Chemo for Frontline Gastric Cancer

Dr. Janjigian discusses the FDA approval of nivolumab plus chemotherapy in advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, and esophageal adenocarcinoma, key findings from the pivotal CheckMate-649 trial, and future directions with immunotherapy in the field. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Jessica Hergert. OncLive On...
Healthtargetedonc.com

Amivantamab and Poziotinib as Treatment Options

Joel Neal, MD, PhD, and Alexander I Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, review amivantamab and poziotinib as other treatment options for EGFR Exon 20 Insertion+ NSCLC. Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: We’re talking about mobocertinib, but it’s not the only drug in the class. This isn’t the only drug targeting exon 20. There’s a little plethora of riches with some other drugs.
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

FDA grants expanded indication for rivaroxaban related to PAD population

Janssen Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted an expanded indication to rivaroxaban, now allowing it for use in patients who had recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The approval is for rivaroxaban (Xarelto) 2.5 mg twice daily in conjunction with aspirin 100 mg once daily, according...
Posted by
TJ Wolf

Life With Lupus: FDA approves new SLE treatment

Scientists working in a laboratory.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. This article is not intended to be medical or pharmaceutical advice. The article is simply a report on a newly announced Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) medication.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Healthhealio.com

BLOG: Ab externo microshunt offers possibilities for glaucoma surgical treatment

Data in support of a novel ab externo microshunt, the Preserflo from Santen, are mounting. The device is designed for implantation underneath a sub-Tenon’s flap for filtering of aqueous to the subconjunctival and sub-Tenon’s space to allow for IOP lowering in glaucomatous disease. Several features of the device are intended to combat some of the issues associated with conventional trabeculectomy surgery. These include a standardized lumen diameter of 70 µm and length of 8.5 mm to minimize risk for postoperative hypotony and a composition of a novel SIBS material that is biologically inert and less likely to cause an inflammatory/fibrotic tissue response.
Healthtargetedonc.com

Mobocertinib: A Treatment Option for EGFR and Exon 20 Insertions

An explanation of the EXCLAIM Trial and the mechanism of action, clinical development, and the overall clinical development program of mobocertinib. Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: Let’s talk about mobocertinib. Do you want to describe the older mechanism of action and why it’s hard to get exon 20 insertions?
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Silmitasertib for Recurrent Sonic Hedgehog-Driven Medulloblastoma

Silmitasertib has produced clinical benefit as a monotherapy and in combination with drugs such as gemcitabine and cisplatin. Silmitasertib (Senhwa Biosciences Inc) has received FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with recurrent sonic hedgehog (SHH)-driven medulloblastoma, according to a press release.1. Silmitasertib is a highly selective casein...
Baltimore, MDeatthis.com

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy