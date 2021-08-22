Stryker releases 2021 second-quarter operating results, outlook
Stryker reported a net sales increase from both 2020 and 2019 this quarter, with a “positive outlook” on the rest of the year, according to a press release. Within the second quarter, consolidated net sales increased by 55.4% from 2020 to $4.3 billion, and organic net sales increased by 42.9% from 2020. Consolidated net sales increased by 17.6% in the quarter from 2019; organic net sales increased by 9.3% from 2019.www.healio.com
