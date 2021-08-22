Singer Don Everly, of the Hall of Fame duo Everly Brothers, dies at 84

Danyel Smith has a rule — or at least she used to — about her bedroom: "No work shall take place in here," she says. "This is the serene area." Yet when Smith, a veteran music journalist who's served as editor in chief of Vibe and Billboard, began recording her podcast "Black Girl Songbook" at home in the early days of the pandemic, her producers quickly decided that the acoustics at her dining table weren't cutting it. "So then I tried the bedroom and they were like, 'Oh my God, it sounds so good!' Now I have a mike and all the engineering doodads in here." She laughs. "We make it work."