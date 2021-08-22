Cancel
Ronaldo benched for Juventus' Serie A opener however Nedved convinced he will stay despite transfer speculation

By Daniel Edwards
goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portuguese forward was not included among the club's 11 starters as they kick off the season against Udinese. Juventus director Pavel Nedved insists that Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains in Turin despite the star beginning the Serie A season on the bench. Ronaldo was a surprise absence from the Juve...

