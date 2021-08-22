Grealish opens Man City account in rout of Norwich, and with new No. 10 up and running, so are the Premier League champions

MANCHESTER, England — Jack Grealish celebrated his first Manchester City goal by putting his fingers in his ears, but you can already tell he’s listening to Pep Guardiola. It’s probably not the way Grealish dreamt it — the ball bouncing off his knee and over the line to help City to a comfortable 5-0 win over Norwich City — but he won’t mind. Aside from the scruffy finish, it was otherwise a very typical Guardiola goal — threaded pass, followed by a cross from the byline finding a spare man at the back post — which suggests Grealish has been paying attention in the team meetings and that there is probably more to come.