Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Grealish opens Man City account in rout of Norwich, and with new No. 10 up and running, so are the Premier League champions

By Rob Dawson Correspondent
okcheartandsoul.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England — Jack Grealish celebrated his first Manchester City goal by putting his fingers in his ears, but you can already tell he’s listening to Pep Guardiola. It’s probably not the way Grealish dreamt it — the ball bouncing off his knee and over the line to help City to a comfortable 5-0 win over Norwich City — but he won’t mind. Aside from the scruffy finish, it was otherwise a very typical Guardiola goal — threaded pass, followed by a cross from the byline finding a spare man at the back post — which suggests Grealish has been paying attention in the team meetings and that there is probably more to come.

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Grant Hanley
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Norwich City#The Premier League#Tottenham Hotspur#Espn#Stream Espn Fc Daily#Catalan#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Norwich, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch Manchester City vs. Norwich: Live stream, TV schedule for Premier League Matchday 2

Manchester City takes on Norwich on the 2nd Matchday of the 2021-22 English Premier League at City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday, August 21 (8/21/2021). Manchester City vs. Norwich is one of 10 matches scheduled through Monday, August 23. In the United States, six of those matches will be available on cable TV channels like NBC and NBCSN, while five will be available on Peacock Premium. Full TV and streaming schedule below. Manchester City vs. Norwich will air on USA and Universo.
Posted by
CityXtra

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

The Blues will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing opening weekend outing against Tottenham Hotspur, when a single goal from Heung-Min Son was enough to secure all three points for the North London outfit. Subsequently, Pep Guardiola’s side come into the game looking for their first competitive victory...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

English Premier League odds, August 21 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Manchester City vs. Norwich City

Manchester City suffered a surprising setback in its English Premier League opener and Pep Guardiola's side will get a chance to right the ship at home. The defending champs fell to Tottenham in their season opener and will host the recently promoted Norwich City at the Etihad on Saturday. Last year's top English Championship team has its work cut out for it. Can the Canaries catch City off guard as it looks to regain its form?
Premier League90min.com

Norwich predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League

Norwich's tricky return to the top flight continues on matchday two as they head to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. The Canaries were thumped 3-0 by Liverpool last time out and Daniel Farke will know that anything other than a perfect performance could see his side fall to a similar defeat against the reigning Premier League champions.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Man City vs Norwich confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City welcome newly promoted Norwich City to the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side endured the worst possible start to their title defence with a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Son Heung-min’s curled effort settling a tense affair. The match was, of course, dominated by speculation around Harry Kane’s potential move but with Daniel Levy refusing to budge on his valuation of the striker, Gabriel Jesus remains the only outright forward in Guardiola’s squad. Norwich found little joy on their return to the top flight, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy