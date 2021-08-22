Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia, IL

Top university kicks hundreds of students out for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

By AP NEWS
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA - More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Virginia#The Virginian Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
KidsPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Half of US kids between 12 and 17 have received COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON - Half of children aged 12 to 17 in the United States have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccination, the White House confirmed Friday. "We have now hit a major milestone in our effort to vaccinate adolescents — 50 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds now have at least their first shot," White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at the news briefing.

Comments / 1

Community Policy