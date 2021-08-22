565 AMANDA CIR, Newport, TN 37821

Nestled inside the city limits but country living at its finest! This 2 bed 2.5 bath home is located on top of the city! Enjoy the mtn views with plenty of privacy. Main level living space features over 1500 sqft with a master bedroom, walk in closet,arge master bathroom. Another large bedroom with a full bathroom. Laundry room is also on the main level. Everyone loves having a 2 car attached garage as well. Downstairs is framed up up and could be easily finished. 2 bedrooms,large bathroom, kitchenette, and large living room with a fireplace! Lots of possibilities with this home and the location is perfect! Only a 5 minute drive to the interstate, walk to church, or just enjoy your coffee on the covered deck as you watch the wildlife!