ATLANTA — LAFC was on the wrong end of a big day for Atlanta United star Josef Martínez, who scored his third goal in his last three appearances during a 1-0 win on Sunday. Martínez, on a breakaway, ran onto a low cross Ezequiel Barco and put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 47th minute. It was the latest breakthrough performance for the elite goal scorer who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the 2020 season opener. Ten months later, he had to have three surgeries in five days due to scar tissue complications and an infection in the knee.