When Georgia Tech guard Ryan Johnson was in middle school, his offensive-line coach was a man by the name of Jimmy Gentry. A story unto himself, Gentry is a World War II veteran, a member of the 42nd Infantry Division that helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp. Now 95, Gentry went on to teach biology and coach high-school football for decades at three schools outside of Nashville, Tenn. He coached Johnson – and his classmate who also would eventually play for the Yellow Jackets, the late Brandon Adams – at Brentwood Academy when the two were in seventh and eighth grade.