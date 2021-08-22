Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palatka, FL

Palatka woman killed in crash

Daily News
 6 days ago

A 37-year-old Palatka woman was killed Saturday in a two-car crash at U.S. Highway 17 and County Landfill Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred at 2:56 p.m. The woman was a passenger in a car driven by a 40-year-old Palatka man who was seriously injured in the crash, according to the report. The other car was driven by a 60-year-old Palatka woman who was also seriously injured, according to FHP.

www.palatkadailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palatka, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Palatka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palatka, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy