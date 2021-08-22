Palatka woman killed in crash

A 37-year-old Palatka woman was killed Saturday in a two-car crash at U.S. Highway 17 and County Landfill Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred at 2:56 p.m. The woman was a passenger in a car driven by a 40-year-old Palatka man who was seriously injured in the crash, according to the report. The other car was driven by a 60-year-old Palatka woman who was also seriously injured, according to FHP.