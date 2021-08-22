Fairfax police are searching for a ‘person of interest’ in Burke double homicide

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Kankakee believe an internal gang conflict sparked a shootout that left two men dead and a third wounded outside the county courthouse Thursday morning. Kankakee police Chief Robin Passwater said the shootout involved a “running gun battle” that happened right outside the courthouse in broad daylight. Around 9:45 a.m., Kankakee police came to were called for a report of an active shooter outside the rear of the courthouse on East Merchant Street, Passwater said. In south parking lot of the courthouse, police from Momence had already taken Miguel Andrade, 23, into custody as he stood over gunshot...