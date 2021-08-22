Fairfax police are searching for a ‘person of interest’ in Burke double homicide
Fairfax County police have named Bradley Lister, 33, as a person of interest in the double homicide of two women in Northern Virginia. Police say Lister resides in the home in the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Road in Burke, where the bodies were found, and could have more information on the circumstances surrounding the deaths. He is currently unaccounted for and authorities say they are concerned about his welfare.www.washingtonpost.com
