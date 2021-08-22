Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax police are searching for a ‘person of interest’ in Burke double homicide

By Danielle Douglas-Gabriel
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Fairfax County police have named Bradley Lister, 33, as a person of interest in the double homicide of two women in Northern Virginia. Police say Lister resides in the home in the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Road in Burke, where the bodies were found, and could have more information on the circumstances surrounding the deaths. He is currently unaccounted for and authorities say they are concerned about his welfare.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burke, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
Burke, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
Burke, VA
Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Police#Person Of Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDcbslocal.com

Charging Documents Reveal Gruesome Details Of Mother Jamerria Hall’s Alleged Killing Of Her Two Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents reveal gruesome new details in the case of a 28-year-old woman charged in the deaths of her two children. A judge ordered that Jamerria Hall be held without bond as she waits for the next steps in her case. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after her children were found dead Tuesday in their Southwest Baltimore apartment.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Remains found in dumpster identified as Pa. teenager

Authorities investigating a female body found in an East Stroudsburg dumpster say the remains were those of a Bangor woman. The death of 19-year-old Kerrigan D. Rohsler remains under investigation, Stroud Area Regional police said Thursday. Rohsler’s body was found July 22, partially covered by a suitcase, inside the trash...
Butler, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Identify Butler Officer Stabbed Before Shooting, Killing Suspect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have identified the Butler officer who was stabbed multiple times before shooting and killing the suspect earlier this week. Butler Police Chief Bob O’Neill released an update on the officer’s condition Thursday. The injured officer was identified as Michael Sulerud, a Marine Corps veteran who has been with the department for 3 years. (Photo provided by Butler City Police Department) Police say Sulerud is still in critical condition and is stable. After the alleged attack, he was flown to the hospital and underwent surgery. “Chief O’Neill believes that Officer Sulerud is a man of great integrity...
Salem, ORkptv.com

Police search for driver in Salem crash; 1 person dead

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed in a three-car crash in Salem late Monday night, according to police. Officers were called out to the intersection of Portland Road and Bill Frey Road Northeast at approximately 10 p.m. Investigators said a motorcycle and a Volkswagen sedan were racing on southbound Portland Road and ran a red light at Bill Frey Drive. As the motorcycle and sedan approached the intersection, they crashed into a Chevy Tahoe, turning on to Portland Road from Bill Frey Drive from the opposite direction.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

25-year-old arrested in San Francisco homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a 25-year-old suspect for a homicide in the Tenderloin. San Francisco police officers said they found two people shot in the 300 block of Turk Street back on August 13. A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 23-year-old man was...
Kankakee, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

2 Killed, 1 Injured In Broad-Daylight Shootout, ‘Running Gun Battle’ Outside Kankakee County Courthouse; Suspect In Custody

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Kankakee believe an internal gang conflict sparked a shootout that left two men dead and a third wounded outside the county courthouse Thursday morning. Kankakee police Chief Robin Passwater said the shootout involved a “running gun battle” that happened right outside the courthouse in broad daylight. Around 9:45 a.m., Kankakee police came to were called for a report of an active shooter outside the rear of the courthouse on East Merchant Street, Passwater said. In south parking lot of the courthouse, police from Momence had already taken Miguel Andrade, 23, into custody as he stood over gunshot...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

York City shooting suspect pleads guilty, will not serve prison time

A York City man accused of a shooting last summer pleaded guilty on Thursday but will not serve prison time. Anthony Eugene Faison Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to one count of felony attempted aggravated assault. Other counts, including attempted criminal homicide, were withdrawn by prosecutors. Judge Harry Ness made a...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police’s Homicide Unit Commended For Guilty Verdict After Five Year Investigation Of Inmate’s Death

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police’s Homicide Unit was commended Wednesday for the five-year criminal investigation that resulted in the conviction of 52-year-old Joseph Leissler. According to authorities, Leissler ordered the death of another inmate in 2016. Leissler is an inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution. He was found guilty of first and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, gang participation by causing the death of another inmate and supervising a gang. “The hard work, dedication and persistence demonstrated by investigators of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit went beyond the initial murder investigation and were key in securing a conviction...
Oakland, CAMercury News

Man fatally shot Sunday morning in East Oakland is identified

OAKLAND — A 41-year-old man fatally shot Sunday morning on an East Oakland sidewalk was identified by police Tuesday as Brandon Griffin. No arrests have been made yet in the killing and police have not released a possible motive. Griffin, who lived in another part of Oakland, was by himself...
Louisiana Statemyarklamiss.com

MISSING PERSON: State Police searching for missing Baton Rouge girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing child from south Louisiana. According to police, they are looking for 11-year-old Angie Cerrato. She is from East Baton Rouge Parish. Police say, she was last seen this morning at 3:45 a.m. on the home surveillance...
Flint, MInbc25news.com

Flint Police need your help identifying person of interest

FLINT, Mich - Flint Police are searching for a deadly hit-and-run person of interest. Investigators say the incident happened on Monday, July 26, 2021, around 1:30 a.m. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Wolcott Street in the City of Flint. Investigators say the...
Oakland, CAMercury News

One woman killed, another woman wounded in Oakland shootings

OAKLAND — A 20-year-old woman was killed and another woman wounded just over an hour apart early Friday in different areas of the city, authorities said. The shootings are not related, authorities said. The fatal shooting happened at about 2:33 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of 20th Avenue in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy