He has an interest in selling the program, and he's doing it in his own way. He'd never want to be a Mack Brown. But every coach's evaluation partly includes whether or not fans want to come see his team play. And Bronco has often mentioned how positive an impact a large supportive crowd has on his team & on the recruits who come to see if the environment at a school is a place where he wants to play. Empty seats are bad all around, and Bronco is definitely doing---and saying---all he can to not let that happen here. There's no controversy about this.