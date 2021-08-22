Cancel
Turney: After Buddy Parker, Who's Next for Hall's Class of 2022 Coaches' Vote?

By Clark Judge
 5 days ago
(EDITOR'S NOTE: During this offseason we frequently ask guest columnists to contribute to this site ... and no one has contributed as much as NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal. Today he takes a look at the upcoming vote on coaches for the Class of 2022.)

The coaches committee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday selects a single candidate for the Class of 2022, with media reports suggesting that Buddy Parker could be that individual.

He’s certainly qualified.

He won two NFL titles with Detroit (both vs. Hall-of-Famer Paul Browns' Cleveland Browns), taking the Lions to three consecutive title games before turning a Steelers' team that wasn’t good for a long time into a respectable outfit that ascended to the Playoff Bowl in 1962.

His winning percentage with the Lions was .671; with the Steelers, it was .520. But remember: In the eight years prior to hiring Parker, the Steelers had a winning percentage of .438, and in the eight years afterward the percentage dropped to .335 -- and that includes the first four years of the Chuck Noll era.

The 1956 UPI NFL Coach of the Year, Parker was an innovator -- not inventing but popularizing zone defenses with his Lions’ secondary called “Chris’ Crew,” in recognition of the leadership and play of Hall-of-Famer Jack Christiansen. Parker even turned a good sideline-to-sideline All-Pro defensive tackle named “Big Daddy” Lipscomb into an up-field rusher who led the NFL in sacks in 1961.

So he’s worthy of induction.

However, if Parker is chosen, it would mean the committee jumped the “queue”— the line of those who waited years and are closest to induction -- by not selecting Don Coryell. The former Chargers’ and Cardinals’ head coach has been so close so many times – a six-time finalist who once was a Top-10 modern-era candidate (2016) – that he should be at the head of that line.

He was an innovator extraordinaire, taking the Cardinals from the bottom of the NFC East and turning them into contenders, making the playoffs in 1974 and 1975, and then creating record-setting passing offenses year-after-year in San Diego. He was the NFC Coach of the Year in 1974 (UPI, PFWA) and the AFC Coach of the Year in 1979 (PFWA).

Plus, he has more career regular-season wins (111) than Jimmy Johnson (80) and Tom Flores (97) and a better winning percentage (.572) than either. But Johnson and Flores each won two Super Bowls. Coryell never reached a Super Bowl. And so Johnson and Flores jumped the queue, with Johnson elected to the Centennial Class of 2020 and Flores to the Class of 2021.

Be that as it may, there are others with strong support from recent articles, posts and tweets – including former Green Bay and Seattle coach Mike Holmgren. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get a push, perhaps not as the next nominee but in 2023.

An outstanding offensive coordinator under Bill Walsh, Holmgren became the coach of a Packers' team that went to Super Bowls in successive years (1996-97), winning one, before moving on to Seattle where he led the Seahawks to Super Bowl XL. Holmgren’s 13 playoff wins rank seventh all-time, but his resume also includes a raft of assistant coaches who populated the NFL, making his coaching tree among the most prolific.

Dick Vermeil is another qualified candidate. His won-loss record is not great (120-109), but the guy took over two awful franchises (Philadelphia and St. Louis) and not only revitalized them but took each to Super Bowls, winning one. Then he took the Kansas City back to the playoffs after a few down seasons.

Vermeil won the UPI NFC Coach of the Year in 1978, the Sporting News NFL Coach of the Year in 1979 and 1999 and the AP Coach of the Year in 1999. Known as a motivator, Vermeil got the most out of his players and was loyal to them, almost to a fault.

Coaches like Mike Shanahan and George Seifert have to be considered, too. Like Johnson and Flores, each won two Super Bowls before failing in their final stops – Seifert in Carolina and Shanahan in Washington. But so did Flores. He was elected despite a failed second act in Seattle. With that as a precedent, the same standard should apply to Seifert’s two rings and failed second act in Carolina.

Washington was technically Shanahan’s third act, since his first job with the Raiders was so short. But then he had two Super Bowl wins in Denver before a mediocre performance (24-40) in four years in Washington.

Prior to succeeding Bill Walsh as head coach in San Francisco, Seifert was a marvelous defensive coordinator -- with innovations like the “Elephant” hybrid defense that featured Hall-of-Famers Fred Dean and Charles Haley and the Buffalo Nickel that featured Jeff Fuller (and others later) as a hybrid safety/linebacker. Seifert was also a master at sub defenses, introducing linebackers to packages that demanded certain skill sets.

Shanahan was similar, only as an offensive coordinator with the Broncos and 49ers before taking over as Denver’s head coach.

You can throw in Tom Coughlin now as a “two-ring” guy. He beat the Patriots twice, though he had a different career path. He began with the expansion Jaguars and took them to a peak 14-2 record in 1999 (and had a 4-4 playoff record there) before things leveled off. The Giants were his second act, with Coughlin staying there 12 years and winning his titles. He only had a .531 regular-season winning percentage in Jacksonville and New York but had an 8-3 W-L record with the Giants.

Then comes Dan Reeves with four conference titles, just like Hall-of-Famers Bud Grant and Marv Levy. It’s puzzling how he doesn’t get the same consideration as Grant and Levy who, like Reeves, lost four Super Bowls each. In between taking the Broncos and Falcons to Super Bowls, Reeves took the Giants to the playoffs. In 1984, he was the PFW NFL Coach of the Year. In 1989, he was the UPI AFC Coach of the Year. In 1993, he was the AP and PFWA NFL Coach of the Year Award. And in 1998, he was again the AP and PFWA NFL Coach of the Year.

Finally you have Marty Schottenheimer and Chuck Knox. Schottenheimer has 200 career regular-season wins and a .613 regular-season winning percentage. But he was 5-13 (.278) in the playoffs, and, as we know, had some poor luck in some of those games. Schottenheimer was the UPI AFC Coach of the year in 1995 and the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2004.

Knox , it seems, gets no push from anyone. He turned the Rams from a 6-7-1 team into a 12-2 powerhouse that won five conference titles. Then he turned the Buffalo Bills around. Then the same with the Seahawks. Along the way he won Coach-of-the-Year Awards for each team. Like Schottenheimer, he could not get to the big game, not even to lose it like Reeves, Grant and Levy.

So what makes a Hall-of-Fame coach? Winning percentage? Rings? Coach-of-the-Year awards? Innovations? A coaching tree? All of the above? Some of the above? Some, if not all, will be addressed Tuesday with a full field and lively discussion.

If Parker emerges as the coaching candidate for the Class of 2022, it is a sign the coaches committee is looking back -- and that is a great thing. We just hope it does it again next year and gives Coryell one last look because we enjoy watching the modern passing game that he and Bill Walsh influenced. Granted, they were not the ONLY ones, but they were the ones who had the most to do with it in terms of reach and depth.

