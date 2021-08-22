Week in Review, 8/16 to 8/22

This is going to be a tough one. And if you know this franchise, I think you know why. As I’ve made clear with some previous posts, I have a history with Evangelion going back over a decade, before this Rebuild series began. And that history began, oddly enough, with watching the final episode of the original television series. That might seem odd, as that ending is almost legendary for how confusing it can be, but to me, it was such a specific and unique emotional journey that it inspired me to watch the rest of that series, multiple times at that, peeling over any possible theory or explanation for the seemingly inexplicable choices made by both the characters and writers. And that’s without mentioning the “End of Evangelion” film that more concretely concluded that story and only made it all both infuriatingly confounding but exponentially more fascinating. It’s been quite rare to find this specific level of insanity in animation since then, and I almost thought that they just didn’t make them like that anymore.