A portion of Highway 19 in the Hāmākua District is closed due to a traffic accident reported morning and is anticipated to be closed for several hours. According to Hawaii Police Department, both lanes on Highway 19 near mile marker 49 will be closed between Honokaʻa and Waimea. Motorists are advised to use Old Māmalahoa Highway between Lakeland and Kapuna Street to travel between the two communities.