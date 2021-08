Fat Joe's return to the studio has been nothing if not long-awaited and special- thankfully, the rapper didn't disappoint. The rapper's 11th studio album, What Would Big Do 2021?, is an incredible blast from the past that features Fat Joe's classic New York rapping style with production from Fat Joe collaborators Cool & Dre. Overseeing it all is DJ Drama, who brought a similar hip-hop-focused direction to Tyler, The Creator's most recent project. "Diamonds," which Dre raps on as well, proves to be a standout on the tracklist as Fat Joe gives one of his best performances in recent years over a soulful beat.