New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Giants will meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason from FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants are coming off a 12-7 loss to the Jets in their first preseason game and will look to rebound with a better effort on Sunday. As for the Browns, they are coming off a 23-13 win over the Jaguars, we will probably see more of the starters in today’s game which should bode well for Cleveland.

This should be a fun Saturday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Saturday night.

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns

  • When: Sunday, August 22
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5)

O/U: 34.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

