Udinese vs. Juventus live stream, Serie A Season Opener, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch

Juventus will open up their campaign on Sunday when they face Udinese from the Stadio Friuli in Serie A action.

Juve will look to get back to their winning ways on Sunday when they open up their Serie A season. After nine years of dominance, their championship run finally came to an end.

Let’s see what type of Juventus squad we’ll get to start the season, here is everything you need to know to stream the Serie A action today!

Udinese vs. Juventus

When: Sunday, August 22

Sunday, August 22 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Live Stream: fuboTV (stream for free)

Serie A Starting Lineups

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Stryger Larsen, Walace, Makengo, Arslan, Udogie; Pereyra; Okaka

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Bentancur, Ramsey, Locatelli; Chiesa, Dybala, Ronaldo

Serie A Odds and betting lines

Serie A odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Udinese (+600) vs. Juventus (-160)

Want some action on the Serie A? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.