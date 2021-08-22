William Contreras recalled to Atlanta as future looks bright behind the plate

During a 28-game span (May 8 – June 2) this season, 23-year-old catcher William Contreras shined for the Braves and showed everyone why, for several years now, he’s consistently been one of the top prospects in the organization. Contreras hit .264 for Atlanta in that stretch, adding six home runs, a pair of doubles, and even a triple while tallying 20 RBI — good for a solid 123 wRC+. For roughly a month, it looked as if the rookie catcher was on his way to putting together one of the better rookie performances for the Braves. And despite the team’s overall struggles, watching the young catcher perform was a must-see.