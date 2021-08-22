5 Bold Golden Knights Predictions for 2021-22

The Nashville Predators are trending down after consistently making the playoffs as a juggernaut team for three years, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2018, and a second consecutive Central Division title in 2019. Most fans can’t decipher which direction management wants to take, whether it’s a full-scale rebuild or still competing for a playoff spot, but it’s evident that this isn’t the same team from those seasons. To help with that, a new vibe in the locker room appeared in the form of young and hungry players eager to get their shot at a full-time roster spot, and the prospect pool has slowly become one of the best in the league.