Prospect to watch - Alex Cotton
Recapping the 2020 draft was an interesting glance. Apart from the three players who’ve signed their ELCs, another prospect jumped off the page, and that was Alex Cotton. Alex Cotton, selected at 132 (5th round) is another right shot defenseman, standing at 6’2”. In a shortened WHL campaign last year, he posted 26 points (7g 19a) in 24 games, 4th among WHL defensemen. Still unsigned, seems to have promise as an offensive Dman. Not certain where he will play this year.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0