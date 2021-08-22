Cancel
Prospect to watch - Alex Cotton

 5 days ago

Recapping the 2020 draft was an interesting glance. Apart from the three players who’ve signed their ELCs, another prospect jumped off the page, and that was Alex Cotton. Alex Cotton, selected at 132 (5th round) is another right shot defenseman, standing at 6’2”. In a shortened WHL campaign last year, he posted 26 points (7g 19a) in 24 games, 4th among WHL defensemen. Still unsigned, seems to have promise as an offensive Dman. Not certain where he will play this year.

JACK EICHEL MAKES A BIG MOVE IN HIS BID TO GET OUT OF BUFFALO

With no trade seemingly on the horizon that would grant Jack Eichel his wish to no longer be a member of the Buffalo Sabres, the 24-year-old centre has made a big change. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Eichel has ditched Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli as his agents and has decided to go with Pat Brisson.
Detroit Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic will be on Calder Trophy watch

The Detroit Red Wings made a splash this offseason when they traded for netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. He was acquired in a deal that truly fleeced the Carolina Hurricanes and brought Detroit a new hope for the goaltender position, for now. As the Detroit Red Wings continued with their offseason, they...
Flyers Sign Derick Brassard To One-Year Contract

Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers just made another really solid depth move by signing left handed center Derick Brassard. Standing 6’1″ and weighing in at 202 Lbs, Brassard comes in as one of those players who can not only wear out another teams opposing center, but penalty kill and forecheck very effectively. This move is certainly not the last one with a lot of depth pieces still available, but it makes a couple of moves possible for this lineup.
Top three New York Rangers most likely to be traded before the season starts

This offseason has been focused on adding grit to the lineup. The New York Rangers have done that, but some additional moves could be made before the season starts. These trades may be to facilitate a big trade. I did hear some disgruntled superstar just changed agents. Or the Rangers may just want to have extra money for a Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox extension.
LA Kings Prospect Profiles: Alex Turcotte

Alex Turcotte played midget hockey in his home state of Illinois with the Chicago Mission. Playing for the U16 team in the 2016-17 season, he put up 11 goals and 24 assists in 20 games. From there, he moved on to play with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) junior team in the United States Hockey League (USHL). In addition to playing for the USNTDP junior team in the 2017-18 season, he also played games on the U.S. National U17 team and U18 team. Overall, he recorded 26 goals and 69 assists in 89 games.
Getting Drafty part 4 - 2020 draft has yielded 3 ELCs so far

Svechnikov signed an AHL deal, PTO with Jets and the 2015 draft is almost completely a bust. Chase Pearson still has a chance to make the group as a depth center. The onus on GMs to get at least one player out of every draft is big business in the NHL. Every team has upped their international scouting, and more and more GMs tend to go off the path set by “Central Scouting” and the mock drafts.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Prospects to Watch at Florida Complex League

The Florida Complex League has been underway for over a month now. So let’s take a look at a few prospects who are doing well with the Pittsburgh Pirates two affiliates. While for Low-A on up the minor league season has been in full swing since early May, the Florida Complex League only started a few weeks ago. Every team has completed about 25-30 games. Though the Pittsburgh Pirates have two Florida Complex League teams. The FCL Pirates Black and FCL Pirates Gold.
Quick Hits: Cap Implications of Sanheim Signing, Alumni and More

1) The Flyers avoided arbitration with defenseman Travis Sanheim. Yesterday, the team announced that the 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract that carries a $4,675,000 AAV. This is likely a compromise deal. The cap hit itself falls below the top end of what the Flyers might have had pay if the case had gone to arbitration. On the flip side, the two-year term walks Sanheim directly to unrestricted free agency in 2023. With the Sanheim contract being wrapped up, the Flyers have all in-house players under contract for the 2021-22 season.
FACT: Chris Pronger Unquestionably Best All-Around Defenseman EVER.

The Blues will retire Chris Pronger’s #44, and I am about to convince you, beyond a shadow of doubt, that Chris Pronger is the best All-Around defenseman of all time. #1. His impact on the ice was enormous. Taking three teams to the Stanley Cup Finals. He won with Anaheim, a very good team, but more than that, he brought two teams Philly and Edmonton to the Finals as well…neither had any business being there…without Pronger neither probably even makes the playoffs.
Quick Hits: Bunnaman, TIFH (2020 ECQF Clincher), Fantasy Camp, Kelly

1) The Flyers announced yesterday that they have re-signed restricted free agent forward Connor Bunnaman to a two-year contract extension. The first year of the contract (2021-22) is a two-way deal that will pay him $750,000 if he plays in the NHL and $125.000 if he is in the AHL. For 2022-23, it's a one-way arrangement that pays $750,000 whether Bunnaman is in the NHL or the AHL.
Podcast Sunday – Off The Post Radio with Chris Johnston

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Russ Cohen · Off The Post With Chris Johnston Talking Leafs, Coyotes, Eichel and Sanheim. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column, please send a message for more information by clicking on the “Contact” button at the top of the page.*******
Henrik Lundqvist's most valuable teammates, best/worst series win/defeat

Larry Brooks had a few interesting tidbits on Henrik Lundqvist in his column in today's NY Post. I am not going to debate if Mike Richter or Lundqvist is the best All-time Ranger goalie, because that gets into whether a Stanley Cup win outweighs greatness over a longer period of time. It's basically an argument that you can easily choose either player and find a population base that will join quickly.
2021-22 Buffalo Sabres: 2LD – Will Butcher (+ RJ and Dan)

The year is 2017 and Will Butcher is fresh off winning the Hobey Baker as the NCAA’s top ice hockey player. The 2013 5th round pick decided to test free agency rather than sign with the team that had drafted him, the Colorado Avalanche. Like the year before with fellow-Hobey-winner Jimmy Vesey, the Sabres were rumored to be interested in Butcher after he made his way to the market. ESPN.com (no author given) summed up the situation thusly:
The epic tale of Marc-Andre Fleury

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are a truly unique team in the National Hockey League. On the surface they are a perennial contender since their first month of the 2017-18 season. A closer look at the lives, careers, and controversy of this young club reveals so much more. The first...
Quick Hits: Flyers Daily, Alumni and More

1) Flyers Daily: On today's edition of the podcast on the Flyers Broadcast Network, Jason Myrtetus and I discuss the Flyers upcoming Development Camp and why this year's edition, due mainly to its late summer timing rather than being an early summer event, may have a little different vibe to it ahead of regular training camp. Jason and I also talk about the two-year contract signed by Travis Sanheim, Connor Bunnaman's new contract, the roster numbers game and the Flyers being tight to the salary cap ceiling even if they carry 13 forwards (and over the ceiling if they carry 14 forwards), and the Hall of Fame career of the now-retired Henrik Lundqvist and why it was impossible not to greatly respect him even if you rooted against his New York Rangers teams. We also do an abbreviated version of the "Ask Billy" segment.
Calgary has a Sean Monahan problem

The Calgary Flames made a plethora of moves this offseason, fitting Darryl Sutter's coaching style. If all of their recent acquisitions come close to meeting expectations, the 2021-22 Flames will certainly be a team that is tough to play against. There is just one big problem. Where will the goals...
Danila Klimovich on national team duty; Ethan Keppen signs with Abbotsford

I was going to use today's blog to do a rundown of the Canucks' overseas prospects whose seasons have already begun. But I went down a couple of rabbit holes instantly when catching up on the whereabouts of 2021 draft prospect Danila Klimovich. It turns out that he deserves spotlight treatment, for his current activities and all the possibilities of where he might play next season.
Former Devil Jimmy Hayes Passes Away At Age 31

Former NHL player and New Jersey Devil Jimmy Hayes has passed away. He was 31 years old. Cause of death is unknown. Hayes signed with the Devils in 2017 where he had 3 goals and 6 assists in 33 games. According to Wikipedia, he and his brother Kevin are cousins with Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald and Keith Tkachuk.
Building a Playoff Team From the Remaining UFAs? Tues Buzz

As I continue to update the Rumor Chart regarding these remaining UFAs, I am thinking you could build a team out of these players that could compete in the NHL and even be good enough to battle for a playoff spot. The NHL’s 33rd team: The HockeyBuzzards. Line 1:. Eric...
Calgary Flames Sign Dillon Dube

The Calgary Flames have signed restricted free agent forward Dillon Dube to a three-year contract. The deal will carry an average annual value of $2.3MM, leaving him an arbitration-eligible RFA in 2024. Pat Steinberg of Sportnet reports that Dube will earn $2.2MM in 2021-22, $2.3MM in 2022-23 and $2.4MM in 2023-24.

