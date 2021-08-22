Jameson Orange Debuts As Orange Flavored Irish Whiskey
Irish Distillers’ Jameson Irish Whiskey recently announced it is introducing a new flavored bottling to its range: Jameson Orange. Inspired by the classic whiskey cocktail, Old Fashioned, Jameson Orange is said to combine the triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey with natural orange flavoring. Bottled at 30% ABV, the new release introduces a whiskey-focused, modern, low-sugar twist to the growing flavored spirits category.thewhiskeywash.com
