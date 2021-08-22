Jameson Orange Debuts As Orange Flavored Irish Whiskey

Did you know that Irish whiskey almost went extinct in the 1970s? In 1975, there were only two Irish whiskey distilleries left in operation, New Midleton just outside of Cork, and Old Bushmills in Northern Ireland. Both were owned by one company at the time, Irish Distillers, which is now part of Pernod Ricard. Things have come a long way since then, and the Irish whiskey renaissance has created new independent distilleries and allowed long dormant brands to be revived. Keep reading to discover our favorite Irish whiskey brands and explore the fascinating history of this beloved spirit. According to the...