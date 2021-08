The hair has been shorn! It’s officially off to the military for K-actor Jang Ki Yong today on August 23rd, filming wrapped a few weeks ago on his upcoming drama Now, We Are Breaking Up and he’s also pre-recorded the promo materials so he’s good to go. The cast posted a sweet BTS picture sending him off to do his civic duty, and his agency shared a picture of him after he got his head close shaved. This young man is certainly ridiculously good looking so much so he looks kinda even hotter with a close crop heh. Good luck to Jang Ki Yong for his nearly two year long enlistment and I’m looking forward to the drama and seeing how he fares in a more mature romance opposite Song Hye Kyo.