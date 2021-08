ATEEZ have just unveiled the first 'Eternal Sunshine' concept image for their upcoming comeback album, 'Zero: Fever Part.3'!. For this first group teaser poster, the ATEEZ members greet fans in bright, popping colors, relaxing in a dreamlike world with the clear, blue sky just behind them. The colors and props of the poster are strongly reminiscent of some of the concept photos released during ATEEZ's 'Zero: Fever Part.2' era, hinting at the continuation of their storyline.