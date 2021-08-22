Kwon Eun Bi prepares to make a splash in MV teaser for solo debut single 'Door'
On August 22 KST, the former IZ*ONE leader unveiled a second music video teaser for her upcoming single "Door," the title track off of her first solo mini album 'OPEN.'. According to her agency Woollim Entertainment, the single's concept is 'new beginning,' with the idol conveying a message that says "I'm ready to show you a 'me' you've never seen before." In the teaser, she conveys this through a bold retro concept, complete with brass instruments, jazz choreography, and a wardrobe covered in sparkles.www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0