Kwon Eun Bi prepares to make a splash in MV teaser for solo debut single 'Door'

Dancing Queen, Girls’ Generation's Hyoyeon, expressed her constant love as a fan for Dancing King, EXO's KAI, since his debut!. On August 9, Girls’ Generation’s everlasting ‘Dancing Machine,’ Hyoyeon, released a new single, ‘Second,’ and had a Vlive Broadcast to celebrate her much-awaited comeback. During the live broadcast, she was asked, as one of the greatest dancers in the industry, who were the other idols she thinks that dance well. Hyoyeon mentioned Kai in an instant, saying, “For me, The best dancer that I choose. Kai..I said this many times,” implying that she already mentioned it a few times before, and it still doesn’t change until now.