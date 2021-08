There are so many things about the K-Pop world that excite fans. At the top of the list is their faves making a comeback with an epic performance and mesmerizing choreography to go along with it, but there's also the unexpected fashion changes, never-ending merchandise, and highly-anticipated award shows. With so many K-Pop groups out there, it's no surprise fans become curious about their personal lives. When two of their faves are rumored to be dating, a lot of the time, fans think it's too good to be true, but that doesn't stop them from feeling giddy at the possibility. Of course, some of them are just rumors, while others turn out to be real. These 12 K-Pop couples stole fans' hearts when their relationships were confirmed.