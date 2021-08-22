TWICE to perform on Shopee Live for "9.9 Super Shopping Day" sans Jungyeon
TWICE will be performing on Shopee Live for the "9.9 Super Shopping Day!" Shopping platform Shopee announced on August 22 via Shopee Philippines that girl group TWICE will be performing on their upcoming Shopee Live to celebrate the "9.9 Super Shopping Day" event! The event was announced through a teaser video which featured snippets of the group's latest Korean release 'Alcohol-Free.' The live show will be airing on September 9 at 10:30PM KST, and can be tuned in through the Shopee Philippines app or Philippines local channel GMA 7.www.allkpop.com
