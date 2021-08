The Yogurtland Milk ‘N Fruity Cereal frozen yogurt is being launched by the brand in celebration of back-to-school season that will provide students and parents alike with a way to welcome classes coming back into session. The frozen yogurt is inspired by the flavor of cereal milk, which has become quite popular over the past few years amongst consumers seeking a breakfast-inspired flavor. The frozen yogurt is likely to be a hit amongst patrons young and old as a celebratory treat to enjoy during the end of the summer.