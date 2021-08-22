Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Outside: Seeing the Forest for the Trees

Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dictionary defines a forest as "a tract of land covered with trees and underbrush." That's probably the way a lot of people think of the forest, but I submit to you that a forest is more than a bunch of trees. A forest is a complex, dynamic system of...

www.therogersvillereview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants And Animals#Forest Floor#Dead Birds#Snake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
AgricultureBHG

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country. Removing weeds from your yard can feel like a never-ending battle, but it's key to keeping your lawn and garden looking their best and your plants healthy. In some cases, those weeds can impact your own health as well. You may already be familiar with certain dangerous plants to avoid, like poison ivy, but right now it's poison hemlock that's grabbing our attention. Recently, populations of this toxic and invasive plant have been exploding in parks and gardens across the country. It thrives in moist soil and the flooding the country has been experiencing has played a part in its unprecedented growth. Every part of poison hemlock is highly toxic to humans, livestock, and other animals, including your dog or cat.
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
GardeningPosted by
Family Handyman

9 Signs Your Tree Is Dying

Spotty leaves, cracked trunks, mushroom invasions ... Two certified arborists explain how to best take care of your trees. If you’re having trouble with your trees or woody shrubs, the first call you should make is to an arborist. A certified arborist has specialty education in trees and the latest...
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

Sea level rise is killing trees along the Atlantic coast, creating 'ghost forests' that are visible from space

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Trekking out to my research sites near North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, I slog through knee-deep water on a section of trail that is completely submerged. Permanent flooding has become commonplace on this low-lying peninsula, nestled behind North Carolina's Outer Banks. The trees growing in the water are small and stunted. Many are dead.
One Green Planet

7 Reasons Weedy Lawns Are Better Than Fancy Grass

Grass lawns, despite a long and steady trend upwards in popularity, have recently been on the decline. What people have been realizing is that lawns are prime gardening real estate, and the land could be used for productivity. Of course, there is little debate to be had over this issue — gardens are much more functional and, most would say, beautiful than expanses of mowed grass.
WildlifeScience Now

This meat-eating plant is only a part-time killer

Most carnivorous plants are full-time predators—the Venus fly trap, for example, lies in wait year-round to snag flies with its jawlike leaves. Now, researchers describe a meat-eating plant that only catches insects when it’s flowering. Overlooked because its sticky hairs are relatively common among plants, the species may be just one of many examples of “cryptic carnivores” yet to be discovered.
GardeningThis Old House

End-of-Summer Yard and Garden Cleanup Tips

This article appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. As sultry August gives way to the cooler months of September and October, fall’s lower temperatures and shorter days signal it’s time to get busy in the yard and garden. “Fall’s cool weather makes it a great time to work outside,” says TOH landscape contractor Jenn Nawada. “Giving plants some attention then sets you up for a healthier landscape come spring.”
Gardeningprescottenews.com

Ground Cover Plants That Love Shade

Plants that perform well as ground covers in shady areas earn this reputation because they are incredibly tenacious and thrive without much sunlight. In the mountains of Arizona, it is much easier to find plants that love sun, heat, and wind. Between the shady spots of trees, under patios, or the north side of that two-story home, the choices shrink considerably.
Animalswhmi.com

DNR Asking Residents To Check Trees For Invasive Beetle

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are asking local residents to help them be on the lookout for an invasive beetle that could be harmful to trees. The Asian longhorned beetle drills perfectly round 3/8-inch holes to emerge from within tree trunks and limbs, where they spend their larval stage chewing through the heartwood. Late summer and early fall is prime mating season for the beetles, and females of the species will often chew oval depressions in trunks or branches to deposit eggs. A tree that has become infested may appear to have a material resembling wood shavings that can be seen at or below exit holes or coming from cracks in the bark.
AnimalsPantagraph

Allsup: Teasels, an invasive species

The roadsides on my way to work are dotted with patches of spiky silver flowers called teasel. These spiky silver flowers have a sinister side according to Wendy Ferguson, University of Illinois Extension program coordinator. She says, “Invasive, Cutleaf teasel (Dipsacus laciniatus) and its relative the Common teasel (Dipsacus fullonum) are prairie “bullies” and have been slowly taking over our high-quality agricultural landscapes” and gaining ground along the roadsides of McLean county.
AnimalsIsland Packet Online

Downed trees with wasp and hornet nests in NC national forest spur warning for hikers

A potentially dangerous twist has emerged in recovery efforts from last week’s catastrophic flooding in western North Carolina. Some of the large trees that fell across roads and hiking trails are hosting big wasp and hornet nests, the U.S. Forest Service has found. Both insects are known to swarm and sting when their nests are disturbed.
WildlifePosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs Falling from Trees

There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.
Wildlifetheclevelandamerican.com

Science discovered why sunflowers move by looking at the sun

Sunflowers facing east are happier, healthy and productive than those facing other directions, and it’s all due to the warmth of the morning sun. That is the conclusion reached by a new study that sought to find out why the cheerful yellow flowers tend to mature facing east, despite a more flexible youth in which their orientation changes to face the moving sun, reports Science alert.
Ada, OKThe Ada News

An army of moths have landed

A massive amount of caterpillars have been wreaking havoc in certain parts of the Ada area for weeks now. During this year's migration, fall armyworm moths, particularly the species "Spodoptera frugiperda," migrated into the Ada area a while back and left some eggs behind. And when perhaps millions of moths -- the females of which can lay up to 1,100 eggs each -- reproduce, the number of caterpillars can be staggering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy