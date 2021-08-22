Redesigning the Traditional Statistics Class to Teach Data Consumers

Are We Teaching Students to Be Drivers or Mechanics?. When people find out I have a degree in Statistics, the conversation inevitably turns to that college statistics class they took. While some people are complimentary of the class and found it useful, the majority tell of their struggles to understand the concepts. It does not often fall on the list of their favorite classes. While I joke that my job security lies in the fact that many people don’t like statistics, there is missed opportunity. Why the near-universal negative experiences with statistics classes?