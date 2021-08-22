Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

We Must Be More Realistic With AI.

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI could not stop myself from writing this article and sharing my opinion with you. I was watching Andrew Ng’s interview with Fortune magazine where he emphasized not buying the hype of big data. He mentioned not buying the hype of big data while he was one of the main figures pushing the hype of big data in the past years. For example, during an interview with Stanford Business in 2017, Andrew said that “For AI to be meaningful, companies need to feed their algorithms vast amounts of data, which isn’t always readily available.” So, it was interesting for me to find that he changed his mind on this matter.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Ai#Human Race#Fortune#Stanford Business#A I#Ai#Thalmic Labs#Coursera#Ark Invest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Dotin Inc. Onboarded by BYJU’S for AI Software Hiring Needs

Fastest Growing Ed-Tech Venture Byju’s Onboards AI-Based Dotin Platform for Hiring Needs. BYJU’S, the world’s leading EdTech platform offering personalized student programs, announced their partnership with dotin Inc., a SaaS company that improves recruitment and retention of new and existing talent. It is critical to secure high-quality employees to enhance...
SoftwareInternational Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Top 8 AI and Machine Learning Frameworks for Beginners

All that you ‘need-to-know’ about AI and ML algorithms. The concept of Artificial Intelligence has been around since the first half of the 20th century. In 1950's, when a young mathematician Alan Turing explored the possibility of existence of artificial intelligence mathematically. 70 years later, today, we trust AI to drive us safely, book restaurants for us, detect presence of cancer cells.
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

This hot startup is now valued at $1 billion for its A.I. skills

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Snorkel AI, a startup with roots in Stanford University’s artificial intelligence lab, is now valued at $1 billion as part of its latest $85 million funding. The startup, which announced the investment on Monday, has...
ComputersTechRepublic

Get training in programming, big data, digital marketing and more at your own pace

Now you can train at your own pace for a highly paid, in-demand tech job without taking time away from your current job or going into debt. If you've long been wanting to break into the tech industry, but haven't been exactly sure where to start, then you'll be happy to hear that The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle allows you to train at your own pace in a wide variety of fields.
Computersstevens.edu

Exploring the Evolving Partnership Between Humans and Artificial Intelligence

You don’t need to have a self-driving Tesla vehicle, a Roomba robotic home vacuum, or even an Amazon Alexa to understand that artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing modern life, and the impact extends far beyond the practical convenience these innovations offer. The Stevens Institute for Artificial Intelligence (SIAI), led by...
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
InternetTechRepublic

Hate your job? Find a new one with this LinkedIn tool

As employers ramp up hiring, a free online tool helps people identify new career pathways and upskilling opportunities to make a career change a reality. In recent months, there has been much speculation about a Great Resignation of sorts as employees look to quit their positions and start fresh elsewhere. At the same time, companies are currently pulling out all of the stops to attract top talent amid a tight labor market. Based on a person's existing skills and experience, a LinkedIn tool helps prospective job seekers identify new professional pathways and upskilling opportunities to jumpstart a new career.
Cell Phonesvmware.com

Future Proof Your Modern Apps Using Privacy by Design

Privacy by Design principles can unlock digital agility. Digital agility has never been more important. Good data handling practices are increasingly important for agility. With data breaches becoming an alarmingly common headline these days, it is no surprise that we keep seeing new privacy regulations and industry requirements being introduced. To efficiently address these ever-changing compliance requirements, many organizations are being motivated to develop a comprehensive strategy for modern app development, both in terms of how new apps are developed as well as how legacy apps can be modernized.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

GitHub Copilot: The Coding AI

If you're a programmer, there's a good chance you've become exhausted from writing lengthy programs (or you will!) And you've probably wondered to yourself, "What if I had someone sitting with me to help me create these programs?" Now you have GitHub Copilot, an Artificial Intelligence tool that helps you...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Semi-Supervised Machine Learning Explained

Machines can learn in various ways. Supervised learning is a machine learning problem involving learning an input to output mapping function based on example input-output pairs. Unsupervised learning involves learning patterns from unlabeled data. Semi-supervised learning may be seen as a hybrid of both supervised and unsupervised learning. Essentially, when...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
Computersgeekwire.com

Data for AI: Want to Be Competitive with AI? Do AI Right or Get Out.

Featured Speakers: Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer, Managing Partners and Principal Analysts at Cognilytica. Are you unable to deliver AI and big data projects competitively and successfully? We know why. Far too often, agencies, organizations, and consulting firms are running data and AI projects without taking the right steps to...
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Quantum Computing Can Provide New Solutions to Old Problems

The last two years have taught the industry to expect the unexpected -- a blockage in the Suez Canal disrupted maritime shipping lanes, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) completely changed consumer behavior, chip shortages in China rippled throughout multiple industries. And, that’s beyond the “usual” collection of tornadoes, droughts, regional conflicts, and other unfortunate events.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning is Not Just for Big Tech

Using Natural Language Processing to Support Small Businesses. A family-owned and operated Italian delicatessen, Altomonte’s Italian Market, has been serving traditional Italian delicacies in the Greater Philadelphia area since the owners immigrated to the United States over 50 years ago. Starting off as a small one-room butcher shop in Germantown, Altomonte’s has grown into a business with two stores catering to thousands of customers a week. The owners, Frances and the late Michele, have blended Italian/American traditions with 21st-century ideas, especially with the help of their son, Vincent, and daughter, Maria. Altomonte’s still runs most of its analysis by tradition, including handpicking the steers for their butcher department intuitively knowing how much meat customers will buy depending on the time of year. Moving into the 21st century, they have incorporated technological advancements, such as touch screen kiosks for sandwich orders as well as other means of innovation to their business’s operations. These advancements to stay concurrent have also included building an internet presence, where there has been an extreme success with their social media platforms. So, where can Altomonte’s grow next? Can incorporating Machine Learning (ML) in their everyday operations continue to help build Altomonte’s Italian Market and Deli? The answer is yes. A family-owned and operated Italian Market, not a big tech firm from the Silicon Valley, can benefit from ML analysis.
Sciencetimebusinessnews.com

What Are The Effects Of Machine And Artificial Intelligence On Society

Like with most developments in existence, artificial intelligence will have both beneficial and destructive effects on society as it proceeds to revolutionize the environment we live within. That’s anybody’s estimate of how it will play out, and it’s a topic of much debate and thought among many individuals. As natural optimists, people believe the adjustments will be largely positive, although they may be difficult for individuals. There are many potential difficulties and even more of the beneficial effects artificial intelligence has on civilization.
Coding & Programmingdatasciencecentral.com

Understanding Probabilistic Programming

Even for many data scientists, Probabilistic Programming is a relatively unfamiliar territory. Yet, it is an area fast gaining in importance. In this post, I explain briefly the exact problem being addressed by Probabilistic Programming. We can think of Probabilistic Programming as a tool for statistical modelling. Probabilistic Programming has...
ScienceMedscape News

Google's Head of AI Talks About the Future of the EHR and Technology in Medicine

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Eric J. Topol, MD: Hello. This is Eric Topol with Medicine and the Machine, with my co-host, Abraham Verghese. This is a special edition for us, to speak with one of the leading lights of artificial intelligence (AI) in the world, Jeff Dean, who heads up Google AI. So, Jeff, welcome to our podcast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy