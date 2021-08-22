Pentagon Orders Airlines to Help Evacuate People Fleeing Afghanistan
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The US government is ordering six commercial airlines to help evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced Sunday, about a week after the Taliban seized control over much of the country ahead of the US military’s planned withdrawal on August 31.www.motherjones.com
Comments / 0