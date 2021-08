STAY INFORMED: WCCO Weather App | Live Radar | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday is shaping up to be an active weather day, with rain and severe weather likely across the state. See the latest update below. ——– UPDATE (2:30 p.m.) – A tornado watch, which had originally been issued for large swaths of eastern Minnesota – including the Twin Cities – was canceled on Saturday afternoon. However, more storms are possible throughout the evening, around 7 p.m. in the metro area. The main threat for these storms include strong winds and flash flooding. UPDATE (12:55 p.m.) – Anoka, Wright, and Hennepin County could soon be seeing thunderstorms roll through the area. A...