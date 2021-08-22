Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: 10 things to do first on Iki Island

There's one single NPC that sums up everything I love about Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut and its brand new DLC, Iki Island. There's a small side story quest called A Helping Hand that's initially little more than a random encounter; a man stooped over a pile of logs that you can choose to speak to as you ride past on your horse. His house and everything he owns has been destroyed by the Mongols that have invaded Iki Island, but he has his life and is trying to start again. One log at a time.