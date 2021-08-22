Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Panthers Preseason 2

baltimorenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was already buzz about Williams deserving serious consideration for the third running back spot on the 53-man roster. After tonight, he may be deserving of more than that. Williams made the best play of the game, a 20-yard touchdown run in which he cut back, juked a tackler in the second level, dragged another, then dove into the end zone. Williams also converted a fourth-and-1 carry earlier in the fourth quarter, extending a drive that ended in a field goal. Justice Hill has been sidelined the past week by an ankle injury and Williams, who finished with 47 yards on 10 carries, is capitalizing.

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers Preseason#Ryan Mink Rb#Warrior#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
Posted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES TE ZACH ERTZ — CATCHING FROM SAINTS JAMEIS WINSTON!

The Saints lost both of tight ends to injury Monday night against the Jags — Adam Trautman and Nick Vannett. So, all of a sudden Eagles pissed-off-at-Howie Roseman tight end Zach Ertz looks like a replacement in NOLA. The 30-year-old Ertz is entering the last year of his contract and...
Baltimore, MDrussellstreetreport.com

A Dog Day of August in Spartanburg

Russell Street Report Camp Notes A Dog Day of August in Spartanburg. RSR was not represented in Spartanburg today but we thought to serve up some observations via Twitter, courtesy of a few guys regularly on the beat. But first, let’s jump in the mix with a couple of entertaining tweets from the Ravens featuring Marcus Peters.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

News & Notes: Jaylon Ferguson Is Stepping Up at the Right Time

Jaylon Ferguson Had His Best Two Practices Last Week. The pressure was on Jaylon Ferguson to step up in his third season when the Ravens entered training camp. Then Baltimore signed veteran Justin Houston, putting Ferguson's roster spot further in question. However, over the past two preseason games and in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mitchell Schwartz destroyed Kirk Cousins on Twitter after 3-and-out

Mitchell Schwartz threw a whole lot of shade on Viking Kirk Cousins’ 3-and-out performance in Friday’s preseason game. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bad relationship with reading the situations. Sometimes he delivers. Sometimes, he absolutely, positively does not. Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is showing more of the same again, and some folks are not holding back.
NFLSeattle Times

Panthers’ Rhule unhappy with passing game vs. Ravens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule emerged from Wednesday’s joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens unhappy with his team’s passing game, particularly Carolina’s wide receivers. “We weren’t very good getting open and catching the football,” Rhule said following a 2 1/2-hour practice at Wofford College. There were at...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Has Mac Jones outperformed Zach Wilson in preseason so far?

The 2021 NFL Draft class has the makings to be an all-timer as far as the quarterback position is concerned. In the order they were picked, Trevor Lawrence is seen as a generational talent, while each one of Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones could become high-end starters in the league down the road.
NFLchatsports.com

Carolina Panthers Game Saturday: Panthers vs Ravens prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under & betting info for NFL preseason Week 2 game

(Alex Hicks Jr./The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via IMAGN Content Services) Matt Rhule. The Carolina Panthers take the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night for their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. This will be another chance for fans to get a good look at individuals who could end up playing a leading role for the organization this season, with many places still up for grabs as the final cut deadline looms large.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Panthers

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (DC), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WWCW Channel 21 (Roanoke), WUPV Channel 12 (Richmond), WTVZ Channel 33 (Norfolk), WMDT Channel 47 (Delmarva), WWCP Channel 8 (State College/Johnstown/Altoona, Pa.), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Mike Nolan (analyst), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline) Radio:...
NFLWSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 21: Terrace Marshall Jr. #88 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images) (Chris Keane/Getty Images)
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Ravens Tie Vince Lombardi's Packers With 19-Game Preseason Win Streak

Whenever you're mentioned in the record books with Vince Lombardi, you know you're doing something right. With their 19th-straight preseason win Saturday night in Carolina, 20-3, the Ravens tied Lombardi's Green Bay Packers of 1959-1962 for the longest preseason streak in NFL history. The last time the Ravens lost a...
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Report: Ravens fear ACL tear for LB L.J. Fort

The Baltimore Ravens fear linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Saturday night's preseason win at Carolina, The Athletic reported Sunday. The 31-year-old veteran exited the game in the second quarter and did not return. "I think (his knee) got stuck in that astroturf out there, unfortunately," head...

Comments / 0

Community Policy